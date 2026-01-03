A group of radicals in the United States wants to drag their country into a war in the Taiwan Strait, said China's ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui.

He added that the Lai Qingde administration in Taiwan wants to drag the Americans into the conflict and is therefore in a hurry to receive weapons supplies from them.

“A small group of radicals in the United States, by promoting the arming of Taiwan, is actually seeking to return the United States to the outdated path of interference in foreign affairs and participation in war“, the ambassador told the TASS news agency.

Earlier, the Chinese Ministry of Defense said that the exercises “Just Mission 2025“ of the People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait demonstrate China's ability to fight separatism.

Previously, Reuters reported on China's plans to hold large-scale military exercises involving all types of armed forces around Taiwan on December 30. The exercises included restricting movement in five geographical areas around the island for 10 hours.

Later, AFP reported that PLA Navy ships were leaving the waters around Taiwan after the end of the "Just Mission 2025" exercises.

China's Foreign Ministry commented on the exercises, saying they were a necessary measure to protect state sovereignty and a direct response to interference by external forces in the country's internal affairs.