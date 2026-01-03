Members of the US military's elite Delta Force unit captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during an operation on Saturday night, CBS News reported, citing unnamed US officials.

The US military's Delta Force special unit carries out covert missions and fights terrorism. The channel emphasizes that in 2019, special forces from this unit conducted an operation that led to the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the “Islamic State“.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro would face justice.

“A new dawn for Venezuela! The tyrant is gone. Now he will finally be brought to justice for his crimes,“ he wrote.

US President Donald Trump earlier said that Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of Venezuela as a result of a special operation by the US military.