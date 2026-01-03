Trump: Operation against Venezuela went brilliantly

"The American military operation in Venezuela. The capture of President Nicolas Maduro, was a well-planned operation in advance and executed brilliantly", said US President Donald Trump in a brief comment to The ​​New York Times.

The American side suffered no casualties during the military operation in Venezuela, the publication added, citing an American official.

There were no deaths or injuries among American soldiers during the mission, in which the elite special forces unit “Delta Force“ participated. However, the American official refused to comment on possible casualties on the Venezuelan side.