Maduro and his wife were transferred to a ship that will take them to New York

Maduro and his wife were taken out of Venezuela by helicopter and put on a ship that will take them to New York. This was stated by US President Donald Trump. He specified to Fox News that the operation to capture Maduro was planned for 2-4 days ago, but was postponed due to bad weather conditions

We were supposed to do this 4 days ago, but the weather was not perfect, and it has to be that way to carry out the operation“, Trump said. “All of a sudden the sky cleared up and we gave the order to go“, he explained.