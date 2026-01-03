Von der Leyen: EC will support peaceful transfer of power in Venezuela

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has joined the support for a “peaceful transfer of power in Venezuela“, supposedly based on international norms, following the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by US forces. This was stated in her statement published in X.

According to her, the European Commission “will support a peaceful and democratic transfer of power“, which must “respect the norms of international law and the UN Charter“.

Von der Leyen did not mention President Maduro or the fact of his kidnapping in her statement, speaking only of “the situation in Venezuela“, which she “follows closely“.