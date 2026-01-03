Maduro Expected to Make Brief Stop at Guantanamo

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who is aboard the USS Iwo Jima en route to New York, is expected to make a brief stop at the U.S. military base at Guantanamo before being transferred to New York, two sources familiar with the plans told CNN.

Part of the reasoning is that this allows for a faster transfer, according to the source. By putting him on a plane there, officials can take him directly to New York, rather than first presenting him to another court.

The base, sometimes called “Gitmo“, is located in southeastern Cuba, off the coast of Guantanamo.