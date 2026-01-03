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Nearly 50,000 households without power in Berlin

Nearly 50,000 households without power in Berlin

The probable cause is a cable fire in the Lichterfelde district

Jan 3, 2026 19:56 404

Nearly 50,000 households without power in Berlin - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

Nearly 50,000 households and 2,000 businesses were left without power in Berlin due to a fire on a cable bridge; the possibility of arson has not been ruled out. Berlin police announced this on the social media platform X.

According to them, a witness informed law enforcement authorities about a cable fire in the Lichterfelde district at around 6:45 a.m. (8:45 a.m. Moscow time). Firefighters extinguished the fire, but power was cut off in several areas of the city.

“Our criminal police are on site and investigating a suspected arson,“ said law enforcement officials.

It is not yet known when the consequences of the fire will be eliminated. The operator Stromnetz Berlin is carrying out the necessary work, but does not rule out the possibility that many customers will be without power until January 8.

In addition to the power supply, mobile phone service has also been disrupted.