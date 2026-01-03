The attack on Venezuela and the kidnapping of the current head of state Nicolas Maduro puts an end to US President Donald Trump's aspirations to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. This opinion was expressed to TASS by Swiss journalist and writer Guy Metan, a member of the Geneva cantonal parliament.

„This is a clear violation of international law: the kidnapping of a sitting head of state and an armed attack on a foreign country are added to the acts of piracy against fishing boats and oil tankers leaving Venezuelan ports“, Metan said in response to a TASS inquiry. The politician noted that Trump even “bragged about it, saying the attack was incredible and more entertaining than a TV series“.

“It will be interesting to hear how he now justifies his desire for the next Nobel Peace Prize,“ added Metan.

Trump has already stated that he considers himself worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize. He noted that he has ended eight global conflicts in eight months, with another one to come - in Ukraine. However, in 2025, the prize was awarded to former opposition member of parliament, Venezuelan parliamentarian Maria Corina Machado. Trump then joked that he expects to be awarded the high title next year.