Boy killed in unrest in Iran

A 17-year-old boy and one of the rioters were killed yesterday during unrest in the city of Qom, according to Morteza Heydari, deputy governor of the province of the same name.

„During yesterday's unrest, one of the fighters affiliated with terrorist groups was killed when a hand grenade exploded in his hands. "In addition, a 17-year-old teenager was shot and later died," he said in an interview with the Tasnim news agency.

According to Heydari, the exact details of how the teenager became a target of the insurgents will be announced later.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protests in central Tehran over the sharp decline in the Iranian rial. "Islamic Republic" Street became the epicenter. According to the Fars news agency, protesting businessmen called on their colleagues to close their shops and join the movement. On December 30, students from Tehran universities joined the riots. On December 31, a group of unidentified individuals attacked the city administration building of Fes in Fars province, southern Iran.

On Friday, the Mehr news agency reported that a group of masked individuals carrying firearms had appeared on the streets of Ilam province. Meanwhile, Khuzestan provincial police chief Farshad Kazemi reported the detention of a group of protesters and the confiscation of firearms and cold weapons.