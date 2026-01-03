US President Donald Trump said he was not entirely satisfied with his interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on resolving the war in Ukraine.

„I'm not thrilled with Putin“, he said in response to a question at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, Florida.

The American leader again stated that he „inherited“ this conflict from his predecessor as President Joe Biden. “I want to put an end to this“, Trump said.

The US president also said that the US is selling NATO “a lot of missiles and other things“ for Kiev. “The US is not losing money, we are making money on this. But that's the last thing I care about. I just want to stop all these people“, he concluded.