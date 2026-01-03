Merz: It is difficult to assess the legal side of the US operation in Venezuela

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that it is still difficult to give a legal assessment of the US actions in Venezuela and called for the prevention of political instability in the Latin American country.

„The legal assessment of the US operation is difficult. We need time for that“, the German prime minister said in a statement released by the cabinet press service. Merz noted that „in general, the principles of international law must be applied in relations between states“. “Political instability in Venezuela cannot be allowed now.

“It is important to ensure an orderly transition of power to an elected government,“ the Chancellor noted.