Pentagon: One US aircraft was shot down during an operation in Venezuela

A US aircraft was shot down during an operation in Venezuela, but it remained in service, said General Dan Kaine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Once they arrived in the target area, our helicopters were under fire“, he said, referring to the operation in which the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“One of our aircraft was shot down, but it remained airworthy. As President Donald Trump said earlier, all of our aircraft have returned home“, Kaine said at a press conference at the US leader's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Kane added that the aforementioned device “retained its ability to remain airborne until the end of the operation“, but the general did not provide further details.