Maduro Arrives at New York Military Base

A plane carrying captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores arrived at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York.

The Venezuelan leader is expected to be charged with drug and weapons possession. The charges are expected to be heard in federal court in Manhattan next week.

The couple were dragged from their bedroom during a major U.S. military operation in Caracas overnight.

The U.S. Department of Justice today issued a new indictment against Maduro, his wife and son.