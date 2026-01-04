CNN: Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are now in a detention center in Brooklyn

US authorities have transferred Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores to a detention center in Brooklyn, New York, CNN reported.

The plane carrying Maduro and Flores landed at the National Guard base “Stuart“ in New York at around 4:30 p.m. local time.

The Venezuelan leader and his wife were then taken to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Manhattan and then to a detention center.

U.S. authorities used helicopters and cars to transport Maduro and Flores to New York.

According to NBC News, Maduro could appear in court in New York on January 5.