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CNN: Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are now in a detention center in Brooklyn

CNN: Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are now in a detention center in Brooklyn

The Venezuelan leader may appear in court in New York on January 5, NBC News reported

Jan 4, 2026 04:33 343

Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

US authorities have transferred Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores to a detention center in Brooklyn, New York, CNN reported.

The plane carrying Maduro and Flores landed at the National Guard base “Stuart“ in New York at around 4:30 p.m. local time.

The Venezuelan leader and his wife were then taken to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Manhattan and then to a detention center.

U.S. authorities used helicopters and cars to transport Maduro and Flores to New York.

According to NBC News, Maduro could appear in court in New York on January 5.