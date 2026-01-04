Pentagon chief: We are already setting the rules in Venezuela, there was no need to notify Congress

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not rule out the possibility of a full-scale operation in Venezuela, CBS reported.

In response to a television question about how the US plans to govern Venezuela, Hegseth said that Washington will “set the rules“. “Ultimately, we will control what happens next“, he stressed. When asked whether this means the US could launch a full-scale operation in Venezuela, the Pentagon chief said that “the US military is ready“.

He was also asked whether the Trump administration intends to notify Congress in the event of further military action in Venezuela. Hegseth noted that the operation to capture Nicolas Maduro was conducted by the Pentagon with the support of the US Department of Justice.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio is right that there is no need to notify Congress in advance. But if there are additional operations or an extension of this operation, we will, of course, keep Congress informed. They are our partners and we will do that,“ Hegseth said.