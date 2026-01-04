Keir Starmer: We will not mourn illegitimate Maduro

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he will not mourn Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was kidnapped by US special forces.

“The UK has long supported the transition of power in Venezuela. We have seen Maduro as an illegitimate president. We shed no tears for the end of his regime“, he wrote in X.

Starmer added that “the UK government will discuss the dynamic situation with our US counterparts in the coming days“.

“We support a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people“, he added.