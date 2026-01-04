Neither European leaders nor political forces in the United States will offer significant resistance to the current policy of US President Donald Trump towards Venezuela, believes Michael Brenner, former director of the Global Studies and International Affairs Program at the University of Texas, professor emeritus at the University of Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) and former consultant to the US State Department and the Pentagon.

„Don't expect serious resistance either in the United States or from European leaders“, he predicted to TASS, commenting on Washington's military operation that led to the capture and forcible removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

„We are more reminiscent of Europe in 1936 than "in the West since World War II," says the authoritative political scientist, who has taught and researched at Cornell, Harvard and Stanford universities, among others.

“Fascism and wars of conquest go hand in hand. Especially when the protagonist is a dominant world power determined to strengthen its positions and believes that someone is challenging them. Decision-makers in the United States and leaders abroad fail to fully understand this“, believes Brenner.

According to him, Russia has essentially only mildly criticized US actions regarding Iran, the Gaza Strip and Venezuela in recent months because it hopes to reach an agreement to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. However, Moscow, despite its desire to reach an agreement with Trump, must confront Washington on issues it considers to be in its interest, while at the same time “continues to engage with Ukraine”, the analyst believes.

According to him, precisely This is how Trump is behaving towards Russia. "He says 'let's keep negotiating' while in fact he is waging war against Russia on multiple fronts at sea and in Russia itself," Brenner said.