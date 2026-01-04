Russia insists on resolving issues related to the US military-biological activity in Ukraine.

This serious irritant must be eliminated, Oleg Postnikov, director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told RIA Novosti.

According to him, the issues officially raised by the Russian side regarding the creation of biological laboratories by American specialists in Ukraine “have not yet received the necessary answer, remain fully relevant and require a solution“.

“We continue to persistently seek a solution from the American and Ukrainian sides in order to eliminate this serious irritant that undermines the control regime and global biosecurity“, Postnikov said.

“Last night, at 11:30 p.m. on the 3 "From January 1st to 7:00 a.m. on January 4th, air defense warning systems intercepted and destroyed 90 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

37 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down in the Bryansk region, 22 in the Kursk region, 11 each in the Kaluga region and over the Moscow region, including three drones traveling towards Moscow.

Four more drones were destroyed in the Tula region, two in the Voronezh region, and one each in the Belgorod, Rostov, and Oryol regions.

Junior officers of the 3rd brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are leaving their unit in the Kharkiv region without permission, Russian security services told RIA Novosti.

“Except for cases of desertion among mobilized servicemen, the 3rd separate heavy mechanized brigade has also noted cases of junior officers leaving the unit without permission,“ the agency's source said.

He added that Ukrainian deserters in the Kharkiv region are being eliminated by the “Magyar Birds“ unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.