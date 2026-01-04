The US attack on civilian and military targets in Venezuela has sent a serious signal to Ukraine that Washington has become less focused on Kiev, writes the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung.

According to the newspaper, a significant part of Ukrainian citizens believe that the US has lost interest in the conflict in Ukraine. “Today they sent us a signal that is worse than any failures in peace talks in the previous days and weeks and problems on the front line“, the Ukrainian military newspaper quoted.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto announced that the US had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency has been declared in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump confirmed that US forces had launched large-scale strikes against the republic. He said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the US act of armed aggression against Venezuela was deeply disturbing. The ministry stressed that in the current situation “it is important, above all, to prevent further escalation and focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue“. Moscow categorically called on the US leadership to release Maduro and his wife.