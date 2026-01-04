Serbia to import Russian oil from Hungary

The Serbian state-owned company “Transnafta Pancevo“ has officially announced a tender for the construction of the Serbian section of the planned oil pipeline between Hungary and Serbia, regional television En 1 reported.

As specified by the economic portal “eCarpia“ the Serbian section is from the border with Hungary to Novi Sad, and the tender includes both construction activities and technical supervision of the site, BTA listed.

The tender documentation states that the cross-border oil pipeline is a national priority for Serbia and aims to diversify oil import routes and ensure more reliable supplies for the domestic market, because currently the only import route is through Croatia via the JANAF oil pipeline.

The new oil pipeline will allow Serbia to receive crude oil through Hungary from the Druzhba oil pipeline (from Russia - ed.), the statement said.

The Serbian section is 113 km long and will be built entirely underground. Its annual capacity is expected to be 5.5 million tons.

The tender documents do not specify a contract price, but earlier estimates put the Serbian section at up to 157 million euros.

The deadline for submitting bids is February 5.