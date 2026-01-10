President Donald Trump believes that if the United States does not get Greenland, China or Russia will.

„I am not talking about money yet for Greenland. Maybe I will. But right now we are going to do something for Greenland, whether they like it or not. If we don't do it, Russia or China will take control of Greenland, and we don't need them as a neighbor“, the US leader said.

He believes that “NATO needs to understand that in the end, this is what will save it“. “I would like to make a deal the easy way. If we don't do it the easy way, we will do it the hard way. "Just because they landed a boat there 500 years ago doesn't mean they own the land," he said.

"There are Russian destroyers, Chinese destroyers, Russian submarines everywhere outside Greenland right now," Trump said. The president added:

"We're not going to let Russia or China occupy Greenland, because that's what they would do if we didn't act. So we're going to do something about Greenland, either peacefully or by more forceful means."

Trump has previously said the United States may be forced to choose between pursuing its plans for Greenland and preserving NATO. He has made it clear that he sees NATO as virtually ineffective without the United States leading the way.