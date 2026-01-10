New York Times: New Oreshnik missile strike against Ukraine shows missile is still elusive VIDEO

A new Oreshnik missile strike against Ukraine has shown that existing air defense systems are unable to intercept the missile, the New York Times reports.

“Ballistic missiles are launched into the atmosphere using rocket engines and then descend at high speed under the influence of gravity. This makes interception by air defense systems very difficult, and in the case of submunitions, virtually impossible“, the article says.

The publication notes that Western countries should heed such warnings from Moscow, as the Oreshnik strikes only confirm that these missiles can strike anywhere in Europe.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces had used hypersonic Oreshnik missiles in a massive strike on critical targets in Ukraine in response to the attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence.

Media reports said a series of explosions had hit Kiev and Lviv. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said critical infrastructure in the city had been damaged. There were also power outages in some areas.