Nearly 20% of Germans have considered emigration

One in five people in Germany say they have considered leaving the country, according to a study by the German Center for Integration and Migration Research, cited by DPA and BTA.

Among those surveyed, 21% indicated that they had considered emigration. Among Germans without a migrant background, the share is 17%, while those who have immigrated to Germany themselves are twice as likely to consider leaving the country (34%).

The most common motivation is the hope for a better life, as indicated by about half of those considering leaving Germany. People with a migrant background also often mention cases of discrimination.

However, concrete plans to emigrate are rare: only 2 percent intend to move abroad within a year.

In 2024, 1.2 million people left Germany, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

The study notes that in public debates on immigration, the fact that people regularly leave Germany is often overlooked - a trend that affects demographic development and labor shortages in the country.

The highest propensity to emigrate is among people with family ties to Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa (39%), followed by immigrants from the former Soviet Union (31%) and other EU countries (28%).

The study covered 2,933 people and was held from the summer of 2024 to the summer of 2025.