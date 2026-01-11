The Mail on Sunday: Trump has asked for a special plan for the invasion of Greenland

US President Donald Trump has instructed the US Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to prepare a detailed plan for the invasion of Greenland.

This was reported by the British weekly The Mail on Sunday, citing its sources.

According to reports, Trump is seeking to annex Greenland based on its “strategic location and mineral wealth“. Previously, he has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States.

During his first term, Trump proposed the purchase of Greenland, and in March 2025 expressed confidence that it could be annexed. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has rejected these plans, stressing that the island is part of the kingdom.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their NATO obligations, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. According to it, the United States undertook to defend the island from possible aggression.