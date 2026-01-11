The Sunday Telegraph: EU prepares sanctions against US if Trump goes ahead with Greenland annexation plans

The European Union is developing plans to impose sanctions on US companies if US President Donald Trump goes ahead with his plans to annex Greenland, the British The Sunday Telegraph reported, citing its sources.

According to the newspaper, the restrictive measures could be aimed at US tech giants Meta, Google and Microsoft. In addition, Brussels could restrict the activities of X and impose restrictions on banks and financial firms based in the United States.

The newspaper emphasized that a scenario is also being considered in which European countries could close US military bases on their territory. The Sunday Telegraph called such measures extreme and added that they could be taken if Trump rejects a proposal by the UK and leading EU member states to deploy a NATO mission in Greenland to prevent the island from joining the United States.