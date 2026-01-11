A massive Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Voronezh region has injured four people, Governor Alexander Gusev announced.

“A total of 17 unmanned aerial vehicles were detected, destroyed, and their remains extinguished by air defense and electronic warfare forces in the skies over Voronezh and two regions of the region“, he wrote on his Telegram channel.

One woman suffered a traumatic brain injury, another a penetrating abdominal wound, and a third woman and a man received minor cuts. All the injured were taken to hospitals.

The regional governor also reported that seven residential buildings, including one under construction, suffered damage to their windows and facades. Fires broke out in two of them, but they were quickly extinguished. In addition, six private houses, the object of the rescue service, at least two vehicles and one emergency equipment were damaged to varying degrees.