Marco Rubio to negotiate with Denmark on Greenland

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed today that Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for talks on Greenland next week, NOVA reported.

This comes amid the United States' demand to take control of the Arctic island.

"We are at a crossroads," Frederiksen said at a conference of her Social Democratic party. She did not specify the location or exact time of the meeting.

Rubio had previously said he planned to meet with Danish officials next week after Denmark and Greenland requested talks with the American diplomat.

Greenland, with a population of less than 57,000, is largely autonomous but is formally part of the Kingdom of Denmark, which is a NATO member.

Frederiksen warned that if the United States abandons cooperation within NATO by threatening an ally, then "it's all over".

US President Donald Trump has in recent days reiterated his long-standing desire to "own" Greenland, and his administration has not ruled out the possibility of using military force to establish control, citing security concerns and threats from China and Russia in the region. Sweden and Germany have criticized the US intentions.

The ship tracking database "Marintrafix" shows no presence of Chinese or Russian ships near Greenland.

The Greenland parliament said late Friday it would bring forward a session to discuss its response to US threats to take control of the island.