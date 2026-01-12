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Trump expects Maria Machado for talks, does not rule out meeting with Delcy Rodriguez VIDEO

Trump expects Maria Machado for talks, does not rule out meeting with Delcy Rodriguez VIDEO

The United States is in contact with Cuban authorities about a possible "deal, the American president said

Jan 12, 2026 04:50 321

Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

US President Donald Trump said that he will probably meet with former Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Maria Corina Machado on January 13 or 14.

“I don't know, I heard it could be Tuesday or Wednesday“, he said in response to a question on the subject while speaking to reporters aboard his plane en route to Washington from West Palm Beach, Florida, where he was spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Machado left Venezuela in 2025 to travel to Oslo to personally accept her Nobel Peace Prize in December. However, she missed the ceremony, and her daughter accepted the award. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

Trump hinted that he might meet with Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, at some point.

“I will meet at some point,“ he told reporters.

The president said the United States was in contact with Cuban authorities about a possible “deal“ following Washington's military operation in Venezuela.

“You'll find out soon enough. We're talking to Cuba. You'll find out soon enough,“ the US leader said.