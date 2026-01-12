The train carrying the United Kingdom Defense Secretary John Healy to Kiev was forced to stop due to air raid sirens on the night of January 9.

Information about the incident was provided by Healy himself, quoted by the British Ministry of Defense in a statement on the Nightfall project to develop long-range missiles for Ukraine.

„We were close enough to hear the air raid sirens. It was a serious moment“, said the minister.

A source for the tabloid The Sun claims that Healy was „on the verge of death“ near Lviv, when Russia attacked Ukrainian targets using the medium-range missile system “Oreshnik“.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported a massive strike with long-range precision weapons on critical targets in Ukraine on the night of January 9, including the use of the “Oreshnik“ missile system. The ministry stressed that this strike was a response to Ukraine's attempt to attack Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region in late December.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Ukraine had attempted to attack Putin's residence with drones on the night of December 29. He said 91 drones were involved in the attack, all of which were shot down. Lavrov added that Moscow would review its negotiating position in this regard, but did not intend to withdraw from the process. Kiev denies any involvement in the Russian version.