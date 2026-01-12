The German Arrow 3 missile defense system could not intercept the “Oreshnik“ missile or a similar missile, the Welt newspaper reports, citing NATO command.

According to the publication, the system was theoretically capable of attempting to intercept the missile launched towards Western Ukraine, but technical calculations and the known characteristics of this model indicate otherwise.

„In response to questions about the possible interception of the „Oreshnik“ missile, NATO circles point out that the Arrow 3 is currently only in the so-called initial operational readiness, which means that it is not yet fully capable“, the article says.

In addition, the author explains, the Dutch Patriot system is currently being used instead of the Arrow 3 and its ability to counter weapons such as „Oreshnik“ is severely limited or non-existent.

Last Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian forces had used hypersonic Oreshnik missiles in a massive strike on critical targets in Ukraine in response to the attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence.

Media reports of a series of explosions in Kiev and Lviv. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, said the city had suffered damage to critical infrastructure. There were also power outages in some areas.

„Arrow 3“ is a US-Israeli missile defense system that the United States will purchase from Israel as part of the 2026 defense budget proposal. In mid-December, the Bundeswehr Commission announced that „Arrow 3“ would be included in the procurement of equipment and weapons for the German army.

A catastrophic energy situation has developed in Kiev, said Christoph Wanner, a correspondent for the Welt television channel based in Ukraine.

„It is already noticeable: people are cold in their apartments, there is almost no heating, everything is unstable. "Water and electricity are being cut off again," he said.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who advised residents of the capital to leave the city due to power and heating outages, due to insufficient preparation for air strikes.