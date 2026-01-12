President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the document on security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States to be finalized and submitted for consideration at the highest level, Ukrinform reported, quoted by BTA.

"We discussed the schedule for the next two weeks in terms of meetings, preparation of documents and possible signings. I ordered the document on security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States to be finalized and submitted at the highest level. This should be a document of historical significance, and the text has already reached this level," Zelensky wrote in the Telegram app.

He explained that he had tasked Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, and Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev with ensuring full supervision and expert review of all economic aspects of future agreements between Ukraine and the United States, as well as the trilateral formats Ukraine-Europe-America.

Zelensky also stressed the need for clarity on whether Russia is ready to end the war. "We understand that the American side is in contact with Russia on the political framework for ending the war. There must be a clear response from Russia - whether it is ready to end the war under real conditions. If there is no such readiness, the pressure on the aggressor must continue to increase," he pointed out.

The Ukrainian president also called for strengthening measures against the Russian "shadow fleet" and financial schemes that allow sanctions to be circumvented. "If Russia chooses war, the world must respond by reducing its export revenues to the maximum extent", Zelensky said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian head of state revealed details of Kiev's 20-point project to end the war, as well as additional documents, including a multilateral framework for security guarantees between Ukraine, the United States and Europe, a bilateral document on American guarantees and a plan for reconstruction and economic development.

More than 800 residential buildings are still without heating in Kiev three days after the massive Russian attacks that hit the Ukrainian capital, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

"Nearly 800 buildings in the capital still do not have heating, in other places it has been restored," Klitschko wrote on "Telegram", specifying that work is being carried out around the clock to restore and repair energy facilities.

A journalist at AFP in Ukraine reported seeing dozens of people eating in a cafe by phone or emergency lights after a power outage, while several generators powered nearby restaurants.

According to municipal authorities, massive Russian bombing on Friday last week cut off heating in nearly 6,000 residential buildings, and residents were urged to temporarily evacuate the city, where temperatures are between minus 7 and minus 15 degrees Celsius.