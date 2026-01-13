German Foreign Minister Johann Vaddeful said he does not expect the US to take military action to seize Greenland.

“I have no reason to believe that this will be seriously considered“, Vaddeful told reporters after a meeting with his American counterpart Marco Rubio in Washington. His words were quoted by the DPA news agency. “I believe that there is a common interest in resolving and resolving the security problems arising in the Arctic region“, the minister stressed.

The German foreign minister welcomed the fact that representatives of the Danish and American governments will hold talks on Greenland this week. "I have no doubt that this will happen in a friendly and partnership-based manner," Vaddeful said.

He noted that European NATO countries are in the process of "developing even more concrete plans" to ensure security in the Arctic, which will then be discussed with the United States. "There is certainly a desire from all sides to discuss these issues within NATO," Vaddeful stressed. At the same time, he pointed out that as far as issues concerning Greenland and Denmark are concerned, they should be resolved “by Greenland and Denmark, as well as the people living in Greenland“, the German Foreign Minister concluded.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. During his first term, he proposed purchasing Greenland, and in March 2025 expressed confidence that it could be annexed, threatening Denmark with trade tariffs if it refused. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejects these claims, emphasizing that the island is part of the kingdom.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their NATO obligations, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. Under it, the United States pledged to defend the island from possible aggression.