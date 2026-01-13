Zelensky called for regime change in Iran, which has brought so much evil to Ukraine and other countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the mass protests in Iran in X.

He called on world leaders to seize the moment and help Iranians change the country's government.

„What is happening now in Iran - large-scale protests, essentially an uprising - is a clear sign that the situation will not become easier for Russia. And every decent person on this planet sincerely wishes that the people of Iran would finally free themselves from the current regime, which has brought so much evil to Ukraine and other countries,“ Zelensky noted.

According to the Ukrainian president, the moment when change is possible should not be missed. He called on world leaders and international organizations to intervene and help the people overthrow the current government in Iran.

“It is extremely important that the world does not miss this moment when change is possible. Every leader, every country and international organizations must intervene now and help the people remove those responsible for what Iran, unfortunately, has become,“ Zelensky wrote.