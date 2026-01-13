Any attack by the Ukrainian armed forces against Russian civilians will be met with a firm response from Moscow, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia warned at a Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

“Any cowardly attack against peaceful Russian citizens will be met with a harsh response“, Nebenzia said.

The Permanent Representative noted that the Ukrainian armed forces are deliberately attacking civilian objects and civilians.

“In December 2025 alone, the number of civilians injured by strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces was at least 367, with 56 killed“, he noted Nebenzya.

The diplomat warned that no hostile action by the “neo-Nazi clique“ in Kiev will go unanswered by Moscow.

“Until the Kiev leader comes to his senses and agrees to realistic conditions for negotiations, we will continue to resolve the problems militarily”, said Russia's permanent representative to the UN.

Nebenzya also noted that the conditions for peace negotiations for Volodymyr Zelensky will only worsen with each lost day.

“The terrorist attack by the Ukrainian armed forces in Horly, Kherson region, is particularly cynical, there were no military facilities there. Russia has no doubt that this terrorist attack was planned in advance; "The Ukrainians knew where and whom they were attacking," the diplomat said.

"The silent reaction of the international community to the attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on civilian infrastructure in the Russian regions is striking - the West completely ignores the crimes of the Kiev regime," Nebenzya stressed.