Ukrainian attack sets residential buildings and factory on fire in Rostov-on-Don .

Several residential buildings in Rostov-on-Don were damaged by an airstrike over the western part of the city, Mayor Alexander Skryabin said.

Buildings at an industrial plant also caught fire as a result of falling debris. “Emergency and operational services are responding“, the mayor wrote.

Regional governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed that Rostov-on-Don was responding to an airstrike.

“Rescuers are currently extinguishing a fire at an industrial facility in the western part of the city,“ he wrote.

According to the firefighter, emergency crews also responded to the Leventsovsky neighborhood, where apartments in multi-story buildings caught fire as a result of the attack.