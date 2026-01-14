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Trump threatens Greenland PM with big problems

Trump threatens Greenland PM with big problems

US president comments on statement by island's prime minister that locals choose Denmark

Jan 14, 2026 03:58 315

Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

US President Donald Trump considers Greenlanders' reluctance to join the United States “their problem“.

He made the statement, broadcast by C-SPAN, while talking to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.

Earlier, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said that Greenland does not want to be part of the United States and that the island chooses Denmark.

Journalists asked the Republican to comment on these remarks.

“Well, that's their problem. That's their problem. I don't agree with him. I don't know who he is. I don't know anything about him, but this will be a big problem for him," he said.