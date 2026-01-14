Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported problems with the supply of American weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces using EU funding.

“It is important that all agreements with our partners are implemented effectively and in a timely manner. The PURL program must be implemented, and not enough was done in January“, he said in his evening address published on the Ukrainian leader's Telegram channel.

In the summer of 2025, the US and NATO launched a new mechanism for providing American weapons to Ukraine – The Priority Requirements List for Ukraine (PURL), which provides funding through contributions from European allies and Canada. Ukraine is expected to receive regular aid packages worth approximately $500 million each.

The problems in the defense of the Ukrainian armed forces near Gulyaipole in the Zaporizhia region are caused by a shortage of forces and resources in this sector of the front, Russian military expert Andrei Marochko said.

The damage from the destruction of civilian infrastructure by the Ukrainian armed forces in Donbas and Russian rear areas, determined by the Investigative Committee of Russia, exceeds 706 billion rubles, the chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, said in an interview with TASS.

Russian security forces have established which units of the National Guard and the Ukrainian armed forces committed crimes in the town of Selidovo in the DPR, security officials said.