The EU imposes the 20th package of sanctions against Russia in February

The European Union intends to prepare the 20th package of sanctions against Russia in February. This was announced by the head of European diplomacy Kaia Kallas at a press conference in Berlin, an excerpt from which she published in X.

„We promote the 20th package of sanctions and intend to complete it next month, the statement said.

On January 13, Euractiv reported that Finland and Sweden are calling on the European Commission to ban the export of luxury goods to Russia and the servicing of Russian oil tankers, as well as reduce EU quotas for the import of Russian fertilizers.

Earlier, Politico, citing European diplomats, reported that the European Union will begin developing the 20th package of sanctions in early 2026.