The Russian army carried out a massive drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih tonight, leaving residents without electricity and heating, Alexander Vilkul, chairman of the City Defense Council, reported on his Telegram channel.

„Over 45,000 customers were left without electricity, and over 700 homes without heating“, the statement quoted by UNIAN said.

Vilkul urged residents to stock up on water if possible.

„The pumping stations of the City Water Supply have switched to generators. We are maintaining the water in the system, but the pressure will be lower“, he noted.

The head of the City Defense Council also described the situation with the heat supply after the attack.

He warned citizens that the city's light rail transport would be suspended from work on Wednesday, January 14, in the morning.

“The disaster response headquarters is already working. I wish success to the workers in the energy, heating and utilities. And I thank them for their hard work in the freezing cold“, the head of the City Defense Council wrote.