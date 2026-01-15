Trump after conversation with Delcy Rodriguez: Venezuela will be great and prosperous more than ever VIDEO

Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump, announced this on his Telegram channel.

“Today I had a long, productive and polite phone call with US President Donald Trump. In an atmosphere of mutual respect, we discussed the bilateral agenda for the benefit of our peoples, as well as outstanding issues in the relationship between our governments“, Rodriguez wrote.

Trump previously revealed that he spoke by phone with the acting president of Venezuela on January 14, noting that this was their first conversation since Rodriguez's appointment. The US president called her a “great person“. “We had a phone call, a long phone call, and we discussed a lot of things, and I think we get along very well with Venezuela“, CNN quoted him as saying.

Later, on his TruthSocial social media account, Trump reported a “very good phone call“ with Rodriguez. “We are making tremendous progress in helping Venezuela stabilize and rebuild. Many topics were discussed, including oil, minerals, trade and, of course, national security. This partnership between the United States of America and Venezuela is going to be great for everyone. Venezuela will soon be great and prosperous again, perhaps even more than ever!“, the American president stressed.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that his meeting with US President Donald Trump will take place on February 3.

“The Council of Ministers is examining the issue of drug trafficking, which, so to speak, has intensified the debate between the United States and Colombia, between governments, between presidents, and ultimately led to the possibility of a meeting with Trump, which will take place on February 3. We will see what the results of this meeting will be, because it is of crucial importance“, Petro said during a cabinet meeting. The meeting was broadcast on the Colombian government's YouTube channel.

According to the president, his main goal remains to ensure social and economic stability in the country. He stressed that the authorities are striving to maintain public order and prevent negative consequences for the population of the republic from Trump's rhetoric.

On January 3, in connection with the US military operation in Venezuela, Trump announced that his warnings about Petro remain in force. Previously, he accused the Colombian president of promoting drug production, emphasizing that the US could take decisive measures against Colombia if its authorities do not step up the fight against drug trafficking.

Petro, in turn, said that Trump should award him with a medal for his intensified fight against cocaine exports to the US, instead of making threats. The Colombian president suggested that the American leader had succumbed to “senile dementia“.