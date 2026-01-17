CNN: Foreign militias involved in suppressing mass anti-government protests in Iran

Foreign militias have been involved in suppressing mass anti-government protests in Iran, which have allegedly killed and injured thousands of people, DPA reported, quoted by BNR.

In the past 10 days, members of Shiite militias from Lebanon have been seen leaving Iran, an American media outlet reported, citing security sources.

The men were traveling in connection with pilgrimages, initially to Iraq, where major shrines for Shiite Islam are located. According to a CNN source in Iraq, the American television channel reported yesterday that in recent weeks nearly 5,000 fighters from various armed groups have traveled to Iran to support the state authorities. According to CNN, European East reported that more than 800 Shiites were involved.

A protest in support of the people of Iran was held in front of the Tehran embassy in Sofia last night, BNT reported.

Refugees from Iran called for a change of regime and restoration of civil rights.

They said they were worried that they had no contact with their relatives and did not know what was happening to them.