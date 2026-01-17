Financial Times: Trump Plans 'Peace Council to Oversee Implementation of Ukraine War Ending Agreement

US President Donald Trump's administration is considering the creation of a “Peace Council“ that could oversee the implementation of a future agreement to end the war in Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.

The “Peace Council“ is part of the peace plan for the Gaza Strip brokered by the US leader. This body, chaired by Trump himself, is expected to coordinate the future governance of the Palestinian enclave.

A senior Ukrainian official involved in negotiations with the US told the publication that the creation of a “Peace Council“ for Ukraine (which would also be chaired by the US president) is “an important part of the proposals aimed at end the Russian war“.

The council is said to include representatives of Ukraine, Europe, NATO and Russia, and its purpose is to ensure the implementation of the future peace plan and monitor its compliance. The article says:

“There is still no indication that Russia is ready to agree to – or even seriously discuss – the 20-point peace plan agreed upon between the United States, Ukraine and their Western allies. Moscow is demanding territorial concessions from Ukraine, demands that Kiev considers unacceptable.“

It is noted that the Trump administration is considering using the framework of the “Peace Council“ to end other conflicts, including in Ukraine and Venezuela.

According to the newspaper, this plan could be presented at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which will be held next week.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a Ukrainian delegation had left for the United States for negotiations. According to Zelensky, two documents are currently being worked on.