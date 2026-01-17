Mediazona: 163,606 identified Russian soldiers killed since the start of the war in Ukraine

The confirmed losses of the Russian army during the war in Ukraine exceed 160,000, UNIAN reported.

As of January 16, Mediazona, the BBC Russian Service and a team of volunteers have identified 163,606 killed Russians since the start of the invasion, using open sources. As Mediazona notes, the list is incomplete, since information about the deaths of far from all servicemen is publicly available.

As of January 16, the deaths of over 6,300 officers of the Russian army and other security forces have been confirmed. Over time, the share of officers in total casualties has decreased.

“Age is mentioned in 145,200 reports. In the first six months of the war, when the regular army participated in the invasion, excluding volunteers, conscripts and prisoners, the largest number of deaths occurred in the age group of 21-23 years“, the article says.

It is noted that volunteers and mobilized soldiers are significantly older - those who volunteer to go to war after the age of 30-35, while those over 25 are mobilized.