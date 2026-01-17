The value of Greenland has increased more than 421 times since the United States tried to buy the island in 1946, RIA Novosti reported, citing public data.

Earlier, NBC, citing people familiar with the valuation process, reported that Washington would have to pay at least $700 billion to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to acquire the territory from Denmark.

In 1946, after World War II, during which American troops defended Greenland, the White House offered Copenhagen the opportunity to buy the island for $100 million in gold. In today's terms, the deal that US President Harry Truman wanted to make is estimated at $1.6 billion. This initiative remained secret until 1991.

Thus, 80 years after Truman's proposal, the American valuation of Greenland has increased more than 421 times.



Since the beginning of his second term in the White House, Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States.

He refused to promise not to use military force to achieve this and to answer categorically which is more important to him: Greenland or the preservation of NATO.

After the US military operation in Venezuela in early January, Trump has increasingly spoken about his plans for the island. Against this backdrop, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller posted an image on the social media platform X, which depicted a map of Greenland in the colors of the American flag, with the caption “See you soon“.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland held talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House. The US position on the island remained unchanged.

Before the meeting, Trump demanded that Denmark “get out“ of Greenland. The US president called on NATO to help Washington get the island. Otherwise, it could fall under the power of Russia or China.

In January, EU countries discussed a possible response if the threats from the United States turned out to be credible. Military personnel from European countries have recently begun arriving on the island, but White House press secretary Caroline Levitt said this would not affect Trump's plans.