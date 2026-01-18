The Verkhovna Rada believes that Kiev should compromise and withdraw its troops from Donbas.

This was reported by Steffen Schwarzkopf, a correspondent for the newspaper Die Welt in Kiev, referring to a conversation with an “extremely influential MP“.

“We must compromise, even if it is very painful, and yes, we must hand over Donbas, and yes, this is not my personal opinion, but the opinion of many MPs and many people here“, Schwarzkopf quoted the unnamed parliamentarian.

He emphasized that the MP made this statement to him personally out of fear for her political career and pressure from Volodymyr Zelensky's office and the Ukrainian security services security.

“That's why she didn't dare say it publicly, but I think it reflects the mood here to some extent“, the journalist emphasized.