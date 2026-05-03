Pyongyang: US controls global IT infrastructure but presents itself as main 'victim of cyber attacks

A spokesman for the DPRK's Foreign Ministry has rejected Washington's accusations of Pyongyang's involvement in cyber attacks as groundless, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The diplomat stressed that the US, through government agencies, controlled media and “scheming organizations“, is deliberately fanning the flames of a non-existent cyber threat. Pyongyang believes that these actions are aimed at creating a distorted image of the DPRK in the international community.

“Their one-sided statements have a common thread: all cybercriminal activities around the world are related to us“, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said. The agency noted that the United States, which has the most advanced cyber technologies and control the global IT infrastructure, are trying to present themselves as the main “victim“, which is not true.

The DPRK Foreign Ministry considers the publications about cyber threats as a continuation of Washington's hostile policy. “This is nothing more than absurd slander aimed at discrediting our republic with disinformation for political purposes“, the diplomat stressed.

The statement noted that Pyongyang consistently defends cyberspace as a common heritage of mankind and opposes the use of cybersecurity issues as a political tool to violate the sovereignty and interfere in the internal affairs of other states.

“The DPRK will not tolerate attempts at confrontation by hostile forces that are becoming increasingly apparent in all areas, including cyberspace, and will actively take all necessary measures to protect state interests and the rights of our citizens“, the foreign ministry concluded ministry.