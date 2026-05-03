Mark Rubio became a DJ at a wedding (VIDEO)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is trying out his hand at DJing at a wedding, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino said.

“Rubio is also a wedding DJ! Here he is at a family wedding tonight“, Scavino wrote on social media.

He attached a video to the post showing Rubio, in a formal suit and tie, standing behind a DJ console, pressing the tip of his headphones to his ear. Next to him is another man, presumably a DJ, showing Rubio something on a laptop. At the end of the video fragment, the US Secretary of State is left alone at the DJ booth and starts dancing.

According to the New York Post, it is not known whose wedding it is.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio has apparently added another to his long list of responsibilities in the administration of (US President Donald – ed.) Trump: wedding DJ“, the publication humorously notes.