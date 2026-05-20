Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine will strengthen its defenses in the north against possible scenarios of a Russian offensive

Russia has five scenarios for expanding its war against Ukraine through the north of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

He added that Ukraine would strengthen its forces in the region to be ready to react.

"We are preparing responses to any possible course of enemy action - if the Russians really dare to expand their aggression," he said in Ex.

Zelensky warned that Russia could use the territory of Belarus. He also noted that Kiev is preparing additional diplomatic measures against Minsk.