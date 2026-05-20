The future after Netanyahu! Israel takes a big step towards early elections

Israeli lawmakers have voted on a bill that would dissolve parliament and pave the way for early elections, Al Jazeera reports. In the first reading, 110 out of 120 lawmakers voted "yes".

If the bill receives final approval, a process that could take weeks, it would lead to elections within 90 days. As of today, the country's regular elections are scheduled for October 27.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under increasing pressure from ultra-Orthodox parties, while his fractured right-wing coalition looks set to collapse. The ultra-Orthodox parties accuse Netanyahu of failing to fulfill his promise to pass legislation that would exempt young men from their community from mandatory military service.

The bill will go to a committee to agree on an election date before being sent back to the Knesset for final approval.

The vote comes at a crucial time for Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister. Israel is fighting a war on multiple fronts in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. Many Israelis blame Netanyahu for the security lapses that allowed the Hamas attack in October 2023.