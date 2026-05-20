Moscow reacts sharply! Lithuania talks about NATO attack on Kaliningrad

The Kremlin sharply described the words of the Lithuanian foreign minister as "bordering on madness", reports "Reuters".

Earlier, Kęstutis Budrys said that NATO must show Moscow that it is capable of penetrating the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

Kaliningrad is located between NATO member states Lithuania and Poland on the Baltic coast. It has a population of about 1 million and is heavily militarized and serves as the headquarters of Russia's Baltic Fleet.

Budris, whose country is a staunch ally of Ukraine against Russia, said on Monday: "We need to show the Russians that we are capable of penetrating the small fortress they have built in Kaliningrad. NATO has the capacity, if necessary, to raze the Russian air defense and missile bases there".

When asked about his statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it showed how reckless politicians in the Baltic states are and that they should not be taken seriously.

"The statement borders on madness," Peskov said.

"You know, unfortunately, the Baltic states - they really are maniacally anti-Russian. This anti-Russian sentiment blinds them, prevents them from thinking about the future and prevents them from doing what is in the interests of these countries," he noted.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia were occupied by Nazi Germany during World War II and then absorbed into the Soviet Union before gaining independence in 1991 when the USSR collapsed. Moscow claims that Soviet forces liberated the three countries from the Nazis. The Baltic states maintain that they simply exchanged one occupier for another and removed many traces of their Soviet past.

Russia has accused the West of trying to isolate Kaliningrad in the past. In December, President Vladimir Putin warned against any move to block the exclave, saying it would face resistance from Moscow and risk a "large-scale conflict."

Lithuanian lawmakers were forced underground today and air traffic at Vilnius airport was temporarily suspended after a drone violated the country's airspace, the latest in a series of security incidents in the Baltic region.

Moscow has expressed concern that Ukrainian drones could use Baltic airspace to carry out attacks on targets in Russia, a claim denied by Kiev and the three Baltic states.